Bandula should be questioned: Ravi

Joint Opposition MP Bandula Gunawardene should be questioned by the CID if he is possessing information pertaining to the alleged Govi Setha lottery scam, Minister of Foreign Affairs Ravi Karunanayake told Parliament .

“Either Gunawardene should lodge a complaint with the CID if he has information on a scam or the CID should question him” the Minister said.

The Minister added that the ticket which was shown to the media by the MP claiming that there was no drawing date on it was not a real lottery ticket but unfinished art work of a lottery.