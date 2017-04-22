Australia toughens process to gain citizenship

Share ! tweet







Australia, which hosts one of the largest Sri Lankan Diasporas overseas, will make it more difficult to gain citizenship in a major overhaul of its migration process, the BBC reported yesterday.

Aspiring citizens will undergo tougher tests on their English language skills and ability to demonstrate "Australian values", PM Malcolm Turnbull has said. Applicants must also have completed four years as a permanent resident – three years longer than at present.

The move comes two days after Australia unveiled stricter visa requirements for skilled workers from overseas.