Austin Fernando to be appointed Presidential Secretary

Governor of the Eastern Province Austin Fernando is to be appointed as the new Secretary to the President following the resignation of P.B. Abeykoon.

Mr Abeykoon, who has been serving as Presidential Secretary since the election of President Sirisena in January 2015, tendered his resignation yesterday (30) due to personal reasons.

A former Defence Secretary and reputed civil service officer, Austin Fernando retired as a senior official in the Sri Lanka Administrative Service (SLAS) before he was appointed as an adviser and later governor by the President.