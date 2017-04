Share ! tweet







Auspicious times for New Year:Punya Kalaya or inauspicious time 7.40 pm on 13th of April to 8.28 am on 14th April. Dawn of New Year 2.04 am on 14th April. Auspicious times lighting the hearth 5.41 am on April 14th facing North. Commencing work parttaking meals 7.05 am facing North. Auspicious times anoting with oil 15th April 11.04 am facing North leaving for work April 17th 6.28 am.