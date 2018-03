At least 27 people were killed when a Bangladeshi passenger plane crashed in Kathmandu on Monday, an official said.

“The chances of rescuing anyone (else) alive is slim now because the plane was badly burned,” said army spokesman Gokul Bhandaree, who confirmed the deaths. Another official earlier said 20 injured people had been taken to hospital.

There were 67 passengers and four crew on board the US-Bangla Airlines plane from Dhaka.