Astrologer Sumanadasa gives evidence in case against Basil

The case against former Economic Development Minister Basil Rajapaksa and Tirukumar Nadesan where they are charged with misappropriation of state funds for the purchase of a 16 acre land in Mapitigama, Malwana, Dompe and building a palatial bungalow with a swimming pool and a running a farm was yesterday taken before Gampaha High Court Judge Nimal Ranaweera.

Deputy Solicitor General Thusith Mudalige appearing for the prosecution cross examined astrologer Sumanadasa Abeygunawardena.

Abeygunawardena said that he became an astrologer in 1996 and on a request made by Pushpa Rajapaksa, wife of one of the accused Basil Rajapaksa in February 2013, he visited the said land in Malwana.

Abeygunawardena told court that he prepared the auspicious times to build a house on the land. I didn’t charge any fees for my services as I don’t accept a fee from the Rajapaksa family.