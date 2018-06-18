Assassins given Rs 3 mn contract to kill Kiriwehera monk

Three million rupees had been promised to the assassins and planners of the attempted murder of the chief incumbent of the Kiriwehera Rajamaha Viharaya Ven. Kobawaka Damminda Thera, IGP Pujith Jayasundara told local news paper .

The main suspect Asela Lakshman Bandara, who had previously worked as the kapurala at Mahasen Devalaya at the temple, and two others, were arrested in Pepiliyana on Saturday. Kobawaka Damminda Thera and another monk were shot on June 12 around 11 pm at the temple complex by three persons traveling in a SUV. The two monks were rushed to hospital and are yet receiving medical treatment.”The three suspects were arrested by a team of policemen from Tangalle

and Hambantota police stations. We have deployed five police teams to arrest these suspects. One woman, the mistress of a suspect, and another person are still at large, but they too will be arrested soon,” the IGP said.