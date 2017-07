ASP Liyanage tipped to be next Governor of EP

Businessman ASP Liyanage, who was Sri Lankan Ambassador to Qatar, was recalled by President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday. He is tipped to be the next Governor of the Eastern Province.

Liyanage met President Sirisena yesterday and is to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Austin Fernando who was appointed Secretary to the President.

Fernando was appointed Presidential Secretary on Saturday following the resignation by PB Abeykoon, who quit on Friday citing personal reasons.