Asanka Gurusinghe new Manager of Sri Lanka Cricket

Former Sri Lankan cricketer Asanka Gurusinghe has been appointed as the Manager of the Sri Lanka Cricket, SLC sources said.

Gurusinghe migrated to Australia after his premature retirement from the national cricket team, in 1996.

After his retirement, Gurusinghe did not have any involvement in the cricket administration.

Gurusinghe played 41 Test matches and 147 ODIs for Sri Lanka.

He was a specialist number three batsman who helped win the 1996 Cricket World Cup final with 65 in a partnership of 125 with the final's Man of the Match, Aravinda de Silva.

He studied at Isipathana College, Colombo, and then joined Nalanda College.

Gurusinghe's international cricket career spanned for 11 years.