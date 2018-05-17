Home / TECHNOLOGY / Artificial rain technology for Sri Lanka

Artificial rain technology for Sri Lanka

Social welfare and primary industries minister Daya Gamage has held talks with a visiting Chinese delegation and ambassador Cheng Xueyuan on obtaining artificial rain technology for Sri Lanka.

Following that discussion, the Chinese delegation toured Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Kotmale and Ampara and prepared a study report.

That report was recently handed over by minister Gamage to prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Minister Gamage says a successful implementation of this technology will help address both drought and floods.

