Arrest warrant issued for Arjuna Mahendran

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today issued an arrest warrant on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Arjuna Mahendran.

Meanwhile the owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena were ordered to be further remanded until march 29 by the court.

When the case was taken up today (15), Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne also ordered telecommunication service providers in Sri Lanka to provide the CID with call detail records of the individuals who have been uncovered to have had connections with Aloysius, Palisena and Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL).