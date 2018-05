Army troops ready to be deployed in disaster situation – Spokesman

Army Spokesperson Brigadier Sumith Atapattu stated that army troops are prepared if the incessant rains escalates in to a disaster situation.

According to him two platoons from the Security Force Headquarters West (SFHQ- West) are ready to be dispatched.

He said that necessary steps will be taken to assist the activities in accordance with the information provided by the Disaster Management Center (DMC).