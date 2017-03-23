“Army Roshan” handed over to the army

Share ! tweet







A person by the name Roshan Pradeep alias "Army Roshan", who was arrested by the Colombo Crimes Division has been handed over to the army.

"Army Roshan” made many claims regarding the suspects linked to the prison bus shooting to the media, while stating that he had maintained close contact with the gang involved.

He will be presented to the court regarding a murder that occurred due to an internal family dispute.

Further investigations will be carried out on the ex-army personnel who had retired from the army illegally.