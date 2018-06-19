Army releases more civilian lands in North

Army yesterday (18) released 120.89 more acres of land at Thelippalai, Jaffna (62.95 acres), Karachchi, Kilinochchi (5.94 acres) and Maritimepattu, Mullaittivu (52.0 acres), hitherto used by the troops, to their owners.

Major General Niyshshanka Ranawana, Commander, Security Forces – Kilinochchi on behalf of the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake presented the relevant documents of President Maithripala Sirisena when the latter arrived in Kilinochchi yesterday morning.

The President then handed the documents to District Secretaries of Jaffna, Mullaittivu and Kilinochchi.

Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake maintains that the army should fully cooperate with state authorities in their attempts to foster ethnic harmony and co-existence in the country while not compromising on national security.

Security Forces Headquarters – Mullaittivu (SFHQ-MLT), recently, reopened the public road that runs through the SFHQ-MLT premises, connecting Vattappalai and Puthukudiyirippu to coincide with the dawn of the Sinhala and Tamil New Year – 2018. This public road that remained closed nearly for the past eight years until April, compelled civilians, reaching Vattappalai from Puthukudiyirippu to make a detour.

By December 2017, the Army handed back 55,510.58 acres of private and state land in Jaffna, Kilinochchi, Mullaittivu, Mannar and Vavuniya areas in the Northern Province and Ampara, Batticaloa and Trincomalee in the East.