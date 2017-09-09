Army prepares to meet with any flood emergencies

As worsening weather conditions due to heavy rains continued, Sri Lanka Army troops on the directions of the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake have rushed to island-wide vulnerable areas to provide relief and engage in rescue operations, if necessary.

By Thursday (7) afternoon, troops of the Security Force Headquarters – West (SFHQ-West) have been mobilized to the areas in Kegalle, Ratnapura, Galle, Matara, Kalutara, Kukuleganga, Bulathsinhala, Agalawatta and Kuruwita after weather reports confirmed about the fast increasing water levels and heavy rainfalls in those areas.

Further, six WMZ and several boats have also been deployed to be used in an emergency situation.

The Army Commander who has been in close touch with the developing inclement weather patterns and emergency relief operations has directed all Army formations across the island to prepare emergency contingencies to meet with any eventualities.