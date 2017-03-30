Army personnel arrested over Keith Noyahr attack granted bail

Share ! tweet







The six military intelligence personnel arrested and remanded in connection with the abduction and torture of journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008, have been granted bail by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court.

Additional Magistrate Lochana Abeywickrama Weerasinghe ordered the suspects released on personal bails of Rs 1 million each. They were also ordered to appear at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) on the last Sunday of each month, for the duration of the trial.

The identification parade which was scheduled to be held today was cancelled as Mr Noyahr failed to appear at court. Meanwhile the first accused in the case was produced at court without concealing his face as his photographs have already been made public through social media and other mediums. The remaining suspects were produced at court with their faces concealed while although they were granted bail, they were taken back to remand prison as they have also been charged over the assault on journalist Upali Tennakoon.