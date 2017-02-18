Army Major, 2 soldiers arrested over assault on journalist Keith Noyahr

Share ! tweet







Three army personnel including a Major have been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the abduction and assault on journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008.

They are to be produced at the Mount Lavinia Magistrate Court after statements are recorded from them. Noyahr, the former deputy editor with the English weekly The Nation, was abducted on May 22, 2008. A day later, he was dropped off near his residence, badly beaten up and bruised. He spent days in the hospital after the attack before he left the country.