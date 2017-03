Share ! tweet







It is reported that member of the Army Intelligence Unit was arrested last night in connection with the abduction and assault of senior journalist Keith Noyahr in 2008 at his residents in Dehiwela, Police sources said.

They said the suspect was a resident of Vegovwa area in Minuwangoda and he was arrested at 09.35p.m.

He is to be produce before the Mount Lavinia Magistrates Courts today.