Army chief promises probe into lapses

Army Chief Lt. Gen. Mahesh Senanayake yesterday assured that he would certainly inquire into lapses on the part of the army in responding to crimes allegations.

Lt. Gen. Senanayake was responding to a query by media on the army’s failure to properly counter unsubstantiated allegations against it.

When The Island pointed out that the army’s failure had led to the passage of Geneva Resolution 30/1 in Oct 2015 on the basis of unsubstantiated allegations, including the massacre of over 40,000 civilians, Lt. Gen. Senanayake acknowledged that there could have been lapses on their part. Perhaps, proper actions hadn’t been taken, the Special Forces veteran said, assuring that remedial action would be taken.

Since the conclusion of the war over eight years ago, Lt. Gen Jagath Jayasuriya, Daya Ratnayake and Crishanthe de Silva, respectively commanded the Army. Senanayake succeeded de Silva as the 22 nd army chief.