Former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Arjuna Mahendran arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to investigate and inquire into the issuance of treasury bonds.

Mahendran will be providing evidence linked to the CBSL bond scandal that occurred in 2015, Ada Derana reporter said.

He was summoned to appear before the Commission of Inquiry at 10.00am today by its Secretary.

Former Minister Bandula Gunawardena also appeared before the CoI yesterday (9).