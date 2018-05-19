Arjun Aloysius bail application fixed for May 25

The Court of Appeal yesterday fixed for May 25, the next date of hearing of the revision bail application filed by Arjun Aloysius (Chairman Perpetual Treasuries Pvt Limited) and Kasun Palisena its Chief Executive Officer, remanded in connection with the Treasury Bond Scam of 2015.

The Colombo High Court refused bail to the suspects remanded by the Colombo Magistrate on the basis of the findings of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, which probed bond scams.

Gamini Marapana P.C. appeared with Navin Marapana for the two suspects.

Additional Solicitor General Yasantha Kodagoda P.C. appeared for the Attorney General made a respondent in the revision application.

The bench comprised Justice Preethi Padman Soorasena (President) and Justice Arjuna Obeysekera.