Arjun Aloysius and Palisena further remanded

The Attorney General’s Department today informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that 5 SIM cards and 3 mobile phones have been found within the prison ward of Arjun Aloysius.

The court was told that one of the mobile phones was found under the mattress used by Mr Aloysius. The mobile phones and SIM cards were taken into prison custody.

Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) owner Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena were further remanded until July 19 when the case filed over the Central bank treasury bond scam was taken up today.

The case was postponed until July 19.