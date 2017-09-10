Approval of three doctors mandatory to admit inmates to prison hospital

The government has decided to make it mandatory to obtain approval from three doctors to admit inmates to Prisons Hospital.

Up to now the approval from only one doctor was required to admit a prisoner to the hospital. However, the decision to require the approval of three doctors was made considering the complaints received from various parties that influential prisoners are receiving favors.

Minister of Prison Reforms, Rehabilitation and Resettlement and Hindu Religious Affairs D.M. Swaminathan have issued instructions to the Prisons Commissioner General to immediately to enforce the requirement that it is mandatory for the approval of three doctors if any inmate is to be hospitalized.

Also the related medical reports should be submitted to the Ministry. Thereafter the Ministry would further peruse these reports.

Minister D.M. Swaminathan said that this decision was taken following complains of irregularities taking place in the admission of prison inmates to hospital.