The Appropriation Bill debate will be held for the 15th consecutive day at the parliament today (27).

The Acting Minister of Finance and Mass Media, Eran Wickramaratne presented the Appropriation Bill to the parliament on October 09.

The Committee Stage Debate is scheduled to be held today.

The budgets of Foreign Affairs Ministry, Women Affairs Ministry, Social Empowerment Welfare and Kandyan Heritage Ministry will be taken into debate today.