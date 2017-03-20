Appeal to President to halt rape of Wilpattu

Share ! tweet







Leader of the Janasetha Peramuna Ven. Battaramulle Seelaratana Thera yesterday said that President Maithripala Sirisena should have taken more serious action to prevent the deforestation of the Wilpattu reserve.

Addressing a press conference at the party head office on Saturday Ven Seelaratana Thera said: "The President is also the Minister of Environment. The clearing of Wilpattu jungles is in progress despite claims that it has been stopped. This will certainly lead to an environmental catastrophe if we let it continue."

"It is well known that a very powerful minister is behind the deforestation of Willpattu reserve. The jungle is being cleared in the name of resettlement.