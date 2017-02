Appeal to be made to SC against SAITM judgement

An appeal will be made to the Supreme Court in connection with the Appeal Court judgement on SAITM, trade unionists said.

Trade unionists said the decision was made during a discussion at the Sri Lanka Medical Council (SLMC) with the participation of trade unions, medical students’ organisations, representative from the civil organisations etc.

The participants had said they will support whatever decision taken by the SLMC in connection with SAITM, they said.