Appeal against the acquittal of suspects in TNA MP’s murder

Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran says he does not agree with today's High Court decision to acquit five suspects charged with the murder of TNA MP Nadarajah Raviraj.

MP Sumanthiran, who appeared for the case said he will appeal against the judgement given by the Colombo High Court acquitting the five suspects.

Colombo High Court Judge Manilal Waidyatilleke acquitted all six suspects of the trial from all charges after the jury reached a unanimous decision.

Five accused including three Navy intelligence officers were acquitted and released after they were found not guilty by a special jury. The decision was reached after midnight Friday. A sixth suspect has died during the proceedings.

The jury has decided that the accused cannot be convicted based only on the fact that they were identified by several witnesses in the case.

The MP said the verdict proves that Sri Lanka's justice system cannot be trusted and the situation calls for intervention of international judiciary to investigate the war crime accusations.

MP Sumanthiran said the MP Raviraj was assassinated 10 years ago but no one has been brought to justice yet.