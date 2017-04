Share ! tweet







The bail application filed on behalf of former Senior DIG Anura Senanayake was rejected by the Colombo High Court yesterday.

Senanayake, who was arrested in connection with the murder of Rugby player Wasim Thajudeen, was earlier re-remanded till April 18.

He was arrested on May 23, 2016, on charges of withholding evidence of Thajudeen’s murder.