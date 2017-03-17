Anura want to witness to be arrested of Thajudeen’s murderer

Share ! tweet







DIG Anura Senanayake has said he want to witness the arrest of the person whoever killed former rugby player Wasim Thajudeen.

Former DIG made the observation while speaking to the Colombo Additional Magistrate in open court when the case was taken up for hearing on Thursday.



Senanayake has also pointed out his fundamental rights have been violated since his bail applications were rejected many times over the period despite he is charged with a bailable offense.



Senanayake was arrested and remanded on the charge of withholding evidence related to the murder in 2016. He was further remanded until 30 March.