Anura Senanayake further remanded

Former Senior DIG Anura Senanayake has been further remanded till the May 04 by the Colombo High Court.

During the hearing held today (27), the CID presented evidence showing that certain pages had been removed from the daily record book at the Police department, at the time of the murder of Wasim Thajudeen.

The CID stated that they are yet to receive 14 more witness accounts, while 25 have already provided the required testification.

They further added that more people are being called on to provide evidence regarding this case, via anonymous whistle blowers.