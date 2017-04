Share ! tweet







Anunayaka of Amarapura Nikaya Ven. Brahmanawaththe Seewali Thero has passed away at the age of 82 year old.

He was receiving treatments at a private hospital in Colombo.

Ven. Brahmanawaththe Seewali Thero was also the Maha Lekakadhikari of Amarapura Nikaya. Further details of his final rites will be announced later.