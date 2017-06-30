Anti Corruption Committee Sec ceases to function ?

The functions of the Anti-Corruption Committee Secretariat (ACCS), which determines the nature of the complaints of major corruption cases to be probed, will cease to exist from tomorrow (1) as no Cabinet nod had been received to date validating its existence, its sources said.

The commission was established in 2015 after the ‘Yahapalana Government’ came into being, to observe the public complaints on massive frauds and corruption cases of the previous regime and to refer the true complaints to its chief probing tools, the Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) and the Commission to Investigation Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC). Cabinet approval for the commission was received on February 11, 2015.