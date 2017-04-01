Another underworld figure arrested

Share ! tweet







Peliyagoda police yesterday arrested an underworld figure known as Mirisse Priyantha, allegedly involved in killing Ranale Samayan together with four of his confederates and two jailers in an attack on a prison bus last month.

Police had also recovered boots and clothes similar to police uniforms worn by the attackers during the attack, sources said.

It has been found that Mirisse Priyantha found a safe house and burnt the attackers’ clothes at Kindelpitiya after the incident. Police have found Priyantha is a close associate of Madhush.

Police traced Mirisse Priyantha after finding a van used by the attackers. The van stolen from Seeduwa was found by police after being abandoned by the attackers. According to the police, the attackers had stolen the van on Feb 6 from Seeduwa, and used false number plates. After carrying out the attack, they had fixed the original number plates on the van before abandoning it, investigators said.

Police said that suspect Mirisse Priyantha had comitted several crimes previously at the behest of Devundara Madhush.

Further investigations are conducted on the instructions of Senior DIG Western Province Nanadana Munasinghe, DIG Kapila Jayasekera and under supervision of ASP M Samudrajeewa by a team led by Chief Inspector Jayantha Dahanaka comprising SI Piyasiri, Constables Sujeewa (15343), Wijesinghe (36968), Chaminda (70133) and Nandana (48949).