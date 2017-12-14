Home / LATEST / Another train strike launched

neo 4 hours ago

It is said that less than a day after the nearly week-long railway strike came to an end, another group of railway trade unions have launched a strike action this morning.

The trade unions action was launched by the Railway Technological Management Assistant Officers’ Association with the participation of several trade unions which were not part of recent strike.

That strike was called off last evening following talks held with a four-member ministerial committee appointed to look into the grievances of the railway employees.

 

