A man had been arrested with a revolver and seven cartridges at Himbutana today, the Police said. The arrest follows questioning of a suspect by Colombo Crimes Division in connection with the murder of five detainees and two Prison officers in Kalutara on February 27 at Ethanamadala in Kalutara North. The suspect was 51 years old and a resident of Himbutana. The suspect would be produced before Magistrate’s Court in Kalutara tomorrow.