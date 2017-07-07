Home / POLITICS / Another supplementary estimate tabled in Parliament

A supplementary estimate was tabled in Parliament on Friday for fund allocations including purchasing of vehicles and renovating official residences of ministries.
A statement stated that “Supplementary Allocations are being provided in terms of Clause 6 (1) of the Appropriation Act, as required. These are provided strictly for the purposes specified in approved Budget Estimates to relevant agencies having carried out a need assessment, giving consideration to relevant financial regulations, and approved procedures.

