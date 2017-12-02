Another killer storm brewing

In the wake of cyclone OCKHI moving away from the country after claiming 11 lives and affecting over 20,000 people in the Southern, Western, Uva and Central Provinces, the Meteorology Department yesterday predicted that another cyclone is likely to hit the Northern part of the country after Dec. 05.

The Met Department’s Duty Meteorologist said that another cyclone was forming near Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the Bay of Bengal and the effects of the cyclone would be experienced by the country’s north after Dec 05.

He said it was too early to predict where exactly the potential cyclone which, after gathering strength in the next two or three days, would land.

However, the current showery weather would cease by tomorrow as cyclone OCKHI was moving away and is now located at about 650 km to the west of Colombo.

The Met Department, however, predicted showers or thunder showers over most parts of the country today while heavy rainfalls of above 100 mm could be expected at some places in the Northern, Eastern, Uva, Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.