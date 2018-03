Deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage urges women to understand and use their inherent ability to make proper plans for a productive future.

She made the call at a women’s day function at Lanka IOC office in Colombo today.

According to her, most women do not make proper use of their inherent ability not evident in men.

Dr. Gamage also asked women to properly manage their daily activities which they are bound to do by culture.

She added that it was wrong to speak about women only one day of the year.