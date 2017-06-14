Ananda Vidyalaya felicitates students who excelled at A/L exam

Ananda Vidyalaya, Colombo held a felicitation at the college hall today (14) for 175 students who excelled at the GCE Advanced Level examination by obtaining three ‘A’s .

Past pupil, minister of primary industries Daya Gamage, was the chief at the event, ‘Nena Harasara 2017’, organized by the college’s 1970-75 group.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Gamage said Ananda Vidyalaya was a popular and leading school that created academics in every field.

The school gives a great boost to cultivate the younger generation’s leadership qualities and contributions to make the country prosperous, he said.

Giving his life story, in which he succeeded as a businessman and then turned to politics, as an example, Mr. Gamage urged the students to rely on their abilities to shape their future once having completed their school education without depending on government jobs.