An international school for Ampara

EDUCATION

The foundation was laid at Central Camp yesterday to build an international school for Ampara district.

Norway’s Lotus Helpen Institute is assisting in the construction of the international school.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Daya Gamage said the school would be given facilities by the state, and that he would personally help in the construction of its building.

Former member of the eastern provincial council Manjula Fernando said the groundwork for ending clashes between various communities should be laid from the school.

Religious leaders, the wife of the founder of Lotus Helpen Institute Willie Peterson and political representatives of the area participated.

