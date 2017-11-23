Ample fuel stock for 30 days

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to award the contract for the construction of a fuel storage tank with a capacity of 15,000 cubic metres for maintaining a fuel stock sufficient for at least 30 days.

Co-Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara stated that the need has been identified to develop sufficient storage facilities for each petroleum products for maintaining a fuel stock sufficient for at least 30 days, while it has been estimated that an additional capacity of 100,000 metric tonnes was necessary for this purpose.

As the initial step for this, tenders were called for the construction of a petrol storage tank with a capacity of 15,000 cubic metres at the Kolonnawa Terminal.

Accordingly the proposal put forward by Petroleum Recourses Minister Arjuna Ranatunga to award of contract to Ms. Indo East Engineering and Construction (Lanka) Pte Ltd to build the storage tank at a cost of Rs 412.78 million exclusive of taxes, has been approved by the Cabinet.