Plant nursery owners of Ampara have been paid for the plants they have sold to the Department of Export Agriculture.

Minister Daya Gamage and assistant director of the department W.M.N.W.R. Pitawala were present when Rs. 4,831,245 were handed over to 18 plant nursery owners at a function at the UNP office in Ampara.

That was for the pepper, cinnamon and arecanut plants they had sold to the department.