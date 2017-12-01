‘Ampara is developing due to Daya, Anoma’

Prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says minister Daya Gamage’s enthusiasm and execution by deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage are bringing development back to Ampara district, and thanks both for their contributions.

The Rt. Hon. D.S. Senanayake launched Galoya movement without getting into debt to start the development, which was taken forward by the Mahaweli movement, he notes.

Thereafter, Ampara was neglected, and entered the path of development once again only after the present government took office, says the premier.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the opening of the newly built Ampara main bus stand and economic centre and the laying of foundation for a new town hall today.

PM Wickremesinghe noted that minister Gamage was taking the lead in improving Ampara and Kalmunai areas as an agri-economy.

Speaking further, he said the previous regime left a 12,000 billion US dollar debt burden to the country, including 4,000 b USD obtained without any approval.

There was no alternative but the national government formed in 2015 to repay that debt, he said, adding that the following year saw economic stability restored and export income raised.

While development work is ongoing, steps have also been taken to generate new income avenues, raise the GDP and reduce the debt burden, he said.

PM Wickremesinghe said a development bank would be established to encourage local investors.

He also said new employment opportunities would be generated in the private sector too, and the youths given vocational training to create a skilled society.

A large gathering including ministers Daya Gamage, P. Harrison and deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage was present on these occasions.