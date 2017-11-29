Home / POLITICS / Ampara bus stand newly-built

Ampara bus stand newly-built

geo 4 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 57 Views

The main bus stand in Ampara town, neglected for around 40 years, has been newly built with a super market complex and other modern facilities.

The new bus stand will be opened by prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on 01 December.

Paying attention to the plight of passengers and bus workers, minister Daya Gamage and deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage planned the building of the bus stand.

The task was given a Rs. 280 million funding by the Australian government and the World Bank through the project to improve eastern provincial services.

About geo

Check Also

Deadline for accepting applications for postal votes

The Elections Commission says that the accepting of applications for postal votes for the 93 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved