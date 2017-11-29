Ampara bus stand newly-built

The main bus stand in Ampara town, neglected for around 40 years, has been newly built with a super market complex and other modern facilities.

The new bus stand will be opened by prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on 01 December.

Paying attention to the plight of passengers and bus workers, minister Daya Gamage and deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage planned the building of the bus stand.

The task was given a Rs. 280 million funding by the Australian government and the World Bank through the project to improve eastern provincial services.