Amnesty for AWOL ends today

The extended general amnesty period offered to Army personnel absent without leave (AWOL) to receive their legal discharge after reporting to their respective Regimental Headquarters ends today (22).

A total of 10,112 Army deserters including 12 officers, nine officer cadets and 10,091 other rankers had applied for their legal discharge accordingly from respective Headquarters by Tuesday.

Upon expiry of the final deadline (November 22) of the extended amnesty period, island-wide law enforcement agencies have been advised to launch operations to nab the remainder of those absentees in hiding.