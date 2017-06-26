Home / LATEST / Ambulance drivers to launch island-wide token strike

Ambulance drivers to launch island-wide token strike

The Government Health Service Ambulance and Transport Drivers have decided to launch an island-wide 48-hour token strike.
Secretary to the association Amarananda Waduge said that the strike will be commenced at midnight tomorrow (27) and will continue until Wednesday.
The strike will be staged over several demands and against the decision to transfer health service drivers of the Western Province to another department, he said.

