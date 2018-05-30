Amari Galle Sri Lanka – where dreams come true!

Amari Galle doesn’t just let you imagine your dream wedding but makes it a reality. Offering couples extraordinary wedding package to help them achieve the wedding of their dreams. Whether it’s a romantic union, religious ceremony or a vibrant wedding celebration, Amari Galle will play the perfect host.

With sweeping ocean views, warm breezes and the tranquil sands just beyond the doors of the hotel, Amari Galle gives you the perfect wedding destination with a picturesque backdrop for intimate ceremonies and celebrations. Be it a designation wedding where you can accommodate your guests with a view of the sea in one of the hotel’s 172 rooms or a day affair, with an option of both indoor and outdoor settings overlooking the magnificent Indian Ocean.

“Our aim is to exceed all of your expectations by creating imaginative and memorable experiences that will delight all of your senses,” said Puneet Dutta, Hotel Manager, Amari Galle. “Our dedicated professional staff brings experience and desire to every event and thrives on making sure our clients are extremely delighted with our service.”

The Amari Galle wedding specialists are known for their expertise in planning intimate family gatherings, elaborate formal affairs and traditional weddings. They are also well-versed in the unique customs of traditional and modern wedding celebrations, allowing them to help you create the perfect day.

The exclusive Amari Galle wedding packages offer the ideal oceanfront venues for big or small weddings. The main ballroom can accommodate 350 guests easily for your special day, with Breeze Bar or Roof Top Lounge being ideal for hosting rehearsal dinners. Call Amari Galle on +94 772 624 222 and allow the hotel’s team to make all your dreams come true while you relax on your wedding day.