Aloysius’ dishonesty revealed

CEO of Perpetual Treasuries Limited Kasun Palisena informed the Presidential Commission of Inquiry that Arjun Aloysius lied at the parliamentary COPE committee hearings regarding his involvement in PTL transactions.

Kasun Palisena made these remarks during proceedings today (15), placing Arjun Aloysius under further scrutiny.

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) was established to investigate several confidential bond transactions in February 2017. The committee formulated a 55-page report making a recommendation to hold the former Governor of the Central Bank Arjuna Mahendran responsible for the disclosure of confidential transactions.

During the COPE committee hearings owner of PTL Arjun Aloysius was summoned to submit statements. During his testimony, Aloysius vehemently denied any involvement with company transactions that raised several eyebrows in the Sri Lankan fiscal market.