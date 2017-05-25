Almanac case against Basil postponed

Presidents’ Counsel Jayantha Weerasinghe, yesterday told the High Court of Colombo, that he had to make a special request in respect of accused Basil Rajapaksa. He requested a later date for the inquiry.

The Court fixed the next date of inquiry for June 15.

Basil Rajapaksa and the former Director Divineguma, Kithsiri Ranawaka are indicted with publishing five million almanacs with Mahinda Rajapaksa’s likeliness on them in the run-up to the the 2015 presidential polls. It is alleged that Rs. 29 million from Divinaguma funds was misused for printing them.

The Bench comprised, the Colombo High Court Jude, Dr. Gihan Kulatunga.