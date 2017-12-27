All election campaign activities to end by February 7

A special discussion between officials of the Election Commission and secretaries of political parties will be held today at the Presidential Secretariat on the forthcoming local government polls.

The discussions will mainly focus on the election campaigns and adhering to election laws, Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya said.

Speaking at a conference held in Colombo today The Elections Commissioner emphasized that it will be mandatory for voters to provide a valid identification document at the polling station. Those who are unable to prove their identity will not be permitted into the polling stations.

He added that those who do not have national identity cards should obtain temporary identity cards before January 2nd.

Meanwhile, all election campaign activities must end by midnight on February 07. Campaigning will be banned during the 48 hours before the polls.

The elections for local government bodies will be held on the 10 February 2018 from 7 am to 4 pm.

Meanwhile, another meeting will be held between Election Commission and District Retuning Officers on 28th December.